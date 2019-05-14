Menu
Collingwood ruckman Brodie Grundy is on the Crows' radar. Picture: Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos.
Sport

Tex dodges Grundy trade talk

by Richard Earle
14th May 2019 6:20 PM
ADELAIDE Crows skipper Taylor Walker says it is discourteous to Collingwood and emerging ruckman Reilly O'Brien to publicly entertain a blockbuster play for superstar Brodie Grundy.

Dual Adelaide skipper Mark Bickley believes Adelaide should break the bank to secure Grundy with Sam Jacobs nearing the end of his 198-game journey.

"He is still contracted with Collingwood. it would be disrespectful to Collingwood I was to go and say we want him," said Walker of elite talent Grundy.

Jacobs hasn't played since injuring a knee in Round 2 against Sydney. O'Brien, 23, is finding his feet at AFL level but after eight games is short of the finished article Grundy would represent for Adelaide's midfield.

"We are not happy with what Reilly O'Brien is doing? I am bloody happy with he is doing," Walker said on Tuesday.

Brodie Grundy of the Magpies (left) and Tim English of the Bulldogs contest during the Round 4 AFL match between the Collingwood Magpies and the Western Bulldogs at the MCG in Melbourne, Friday, April 12, 2019. (AAP Image/Julian Smith) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Privately Adelaide will be doing its due diligence in pursuit of Grundy.

Hawthorn great and recruiting whiz Gary Buckenara said last month that Grundy should be Adelaide's No.1 target but will 'take a lot of prising away to get him to move back home'.

There is ongoing speculation that Grundy - a restricted free agent next year - is putting off contract negotiations with Collingwood.

It's understood Adelaide would have to offer at around $1.2 million per season to secure Grundy with Collingwood unlikely to match a market offer given its salary cap pressure.

Grundy could command a seven-year deal to come home to West Lakes.

Adelaide faces Brisbane this Saturday in Brisbane as they seek to improve a 5-3 win-loss record.

However former Crow Charlie Cameron stands between Don Pyke's men and cementing a top-four spot.

"We are going to have go close him down, he is in some good form. They are playing some good footy so it's not as easy as it used to be going up there," Walker said.

Waller said Bryce Gibbs, Paul Seedsman, Richard Douglas were a 'chance' of selection on return from injury while high draft picks Chayce Jones and Ned McHenry were in impressive SANFL form.

adelaide crows afl brodie grundy lions magpies taylor walker
