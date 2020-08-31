Adele savagely roasted over bikini photo

Singing superstar Adele has sparked a social media backlash with her latest near-unrecognisable Instagram post.

The photo shows the star as fans have never seen her before: Clad in a Jamaican flag bikini top, feathers adorning her shoulders, gold chains around her neck and wrists and with her hair curled into tight knots.

Adele, Carnival-ready.

"Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London," she captioned the pic, a nod to London's huge annual carnival led by members of the British West Indian community, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the 32-year-old star's choice of attire - and especially a Bantu knot hairstyle usually worn by women of African descent - has copped a roasting online, amid accusations of cultural appropriation:

If 2020 couldn't get anymore bizarre, Adele is giving us Bantu knots and cultural appropriation that nobody asked for.



This officially marks all of the top white women in pop as problematic.



Hate to see it. pic.twitter.com/N9CqPqh7GX — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) August 30, 2020

Alright, who had Adele’s cultural appropriation on their 2020 Bingo Card? pic.twitter.com/rHGRo0NXi7 — DJ Butt Stuff Barbie (@aurexm) August 30, 2020

Adele said pic.twitter.com/OFpdibI8Jb — Chanté write your book 🦖🇩🇲🇯🇲 (@ChantayyJayy) August 30, 2020

When they ask Adele to prove she’s Jamaican pic.twitter.com/WDyQkh9jYB — md (@mrdz121) August 30, 2020

us: adele where is the album



adele: pic.twitter.com/1Lj5dIkOLm — cody (@codyswiftgomez) August 30, 2020

No one:



Adele in the studio: pic.twitter.com/t2m0jrG9f9 — Say⁷ (@outrosay_) August 30, 2020

Adele looks like she went to Sandals for 3 days and decided to get Bantu knots💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/zbZSGdNylx — Cell (@mtvcell) August 30, 2020

Logs in twitter and sees why Adele’s trending.. pic.twitter.com/nn7DtyMPu7 — 𝐍𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐢. (@_nxcki) August 30, 2020

adele looks like that one white chick who took a vacation to jamaica and came back with braids pic.twitter.com/j0SvtUzba1 — Debating Hip-Hop (@DebatingHipHop_) August 30, 2020

Swear I thought that picture of Adele was photoshopped. lol — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 30, 2020

The Carnival-ready snap is the latest headline-making social media post from Adele, who hasn't released an album since 2015's 25.

The star has undergone a dramatic transformation since splitting from husband Simon Konecki last year, reportedly sticking to a calorie-controlled diet of 'green juice and 1000 calories-a-day' to achieve her slimmed-down figure.

Adele in 2015 … Picture: Syco/Thames/Corbis/Dymond

… Adele in 2020.

She also hired a personal trainer to work with her three times a week, according to US Weekly.

The singer's fitness routine includes weekly sessions of cardio and circuit training.

"She really wants to be healthy and set a good example for her son," a source told the magazine.

"She's more focused on feeling good and the health benefits than the weight loss."

Most recently, Adele showed her support for Beyonce's visual album Black is King in an appreciative Instagram post - but her own incredible transformation overshadowed the sentiment.

