ADOPT A FAMILY: Full list of families in need this Christmas

The Chronicle’s Adopt a Family for Christmas Campaign is back for 2020 and we are asking the community for their support.

OUR annual 2020 Adopt a Family appeal is here.

Every year registered charities and welfare agencies step up to support struggling Fraser Coast families.

You can be matched with a local family by selecting from the below list and calling the contact number provided.

Find out more about what you can gift your families and the appeal background here.

Here's a list of families

Centacare

Contact: (07) 3324 3800

Family 1: Female 42, Male 39, Boy 12, Boy 15

Family 2: Female 36, Girl 14, Girl 11, Girl 6, Boy 8

Family 3: Female 56

Family 4: Female 37, Boy 3, Boy 2

Family 5: Female 39, Girl 18, Boy 16, Boy 15, Boy 13, Boy 11, Boy 10

Family 6: Female 32, Boy 10, Boy 8, Girl 7, Girl 5, Girl 4, Boy 2

Family 7: Female 32, Boy 14, Girl 7

Family 8: Female 45, Boy 7, Boy 6, Boy 4, Girl 15

Family 9: Male 63

Family 10: Male 45, Female 41, Boy 15, Boy 15 Girl 13, Girl 12, Girl 6

Family 11: Female 60, Female 45, Female 53, Female 33, Female 47, Female 41

Family 12: Female 37. Girl 12, Girl 10, Girl 6

Family 13: Male 44, Female 40, Boy 12, Boy 15, Boy 10, Girl 13

Family 14: Male 45, Male 50, Male 47

Family 15: Male 44, Male 47

Family 16: Male 78, Female 73

Family 17: Male 28, Female 25, Boy 5, Female 4, Boy 2

Family 18: Male 33, female 12, Female 10, Boy 8

Family 19: Female 26, Boy 8, Boy 6, Female 3

Family 20: Male 50, female 47, Male 16, Male 15, Female 14, Female 12

Act for Kids

Contact: (07) 4122 9100

1: Female 19, Female 5 months

2: Female 30, Female 10, Female 7

3: Female 26, Female 5, Female 7, Male 3

4: Female 40, Female 14, Female 7, Male 16

5: Female 40, Female 14, Female 7, Male 16

6: Female 64, Male 55, Female 7, Female 9, Male 10, Female 11, Male 13, Male 14, Female 15, Female 16

7: Female 48, Male 55, Female 10, Male 12, Male 14

8: Female 41, Female 9, Male 8, Male 5, Male 6, Male 1

9: Female 30, M 12, M11

10: Female 26 M6 F3

11: Female 19, M20, Female 1 month

12: Female 27, Female 15 months