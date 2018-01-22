Adopt a pet and lifelong fur-friend

Chisel is a nice young dog with good manners, looking for someone to give him lots of kisses.

Chisel is a nice young dog with good manners, looking for someone to give him lots of kisses. contributed

Boni moved to Bauple when she was 12 and started with the Herald in 1991. Over the years, she’s worked her way up from secretary to editor.

THE Maryborough and District Animal Refuge has dozens of pets available for purchase.

All animals are desexed and vaccinated, microchipped, registered (except cats), and up-to-date with flea and worm treatment.

The refuge is always looking for donations of food and finances and or sponsorship.

There are boarding facilities for cats and dogs at affordable rates.

One special for Herald readers is male cross breed Chisel. The 16-months-old is a nice young dog with good manners.

He is still learning to trust people so can be a little hesitant when meeting people for the first time although it doesn't take him long to warm up to you - showing you his waggy tail and lots of kisses.

Chisel is obedient and willing to learn and walks well on the leash, he will require a home who will continue to further his training.

He will cost $315.

BonBon is a playful young manx who loves to smooch and would make a great family pet. contributed

Short haired manx BonBon is just 12 months.

BonBon not much more than a kitten herself, has just weened a litter of kittens. Thankfully she will never have to have kittens again.

She is a playful young girl who loves to smooch and would make a great family pet.

BonBon will cost just $80.