ADOPT-A-PET: Cody the collie needs a home

CODY: This three-year-old border collie cross is lovely boy, good on the lead and is also good with kids and other dogs. He's had some training but with a bit more, he'd probably do well in agility classes. He is $315 to adopt. CONTRIBUTED

THERE are plenty of animals up for adoption at the Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, waiting for a family to take them home.

This week, several cats and dogs are looking for new families.

These pound pets are ready to meet their new families. Are you ready to meet them?

Readers will be happy to know that cats Sooki, Thommo, Fella, Sox and Xavier, and Haydes the dog were all adopted last week.

Hervey Bay Animal Refuge takes in new animals almost every day, so make sure you pick up next week's Independent to see more pets.

Phone 41282722.