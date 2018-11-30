Adopt lifetime of love and companionship

FELINE FRIEND: Oliver would reward his new family with a lifetime of love and companionship.

THE Maryborough and District Animal Refuge has dozens of pets available for adoption.

All animals are desexed, vaccinated, microchipped, registered (except cats) and up-to-date with flea and worm treatment.

The refuge is always looking for donations of food, finances and/or sponsorship.

This week there is six-year-old labrador cross rottweiler Wenzdai.

Wenzdai is a beautiful girl with a big heart and we would love her to find her forever family in time for Christmas.

When we first met Wenzdai, she was underweight, incontinent and had clearly been through a rough trot.

Since that day, Wenzdai has come along in leaps and bounds, has steadily put on weight and now has her incontinence under control.

After all Wenzdai has been through, she deserves a loving home of her own.

Wenzdai loves to play with her toys and hang out in her paddle pool.

She adores people and is now a very happy girl who will put a smile on anyone's face.

Wenzdai is best suited to a home without other animals as she prefers the attention all to herself.

His adoption fee is $200.

Domestic short haired Oliver is also looking for a home. He is about two-years-old.

Oliver is a quiet boy but very affectionate.

He landed himself at the refuge with the hopes of finding himself a loving forever home.

Oliver is more than happy to be picked up for a snuggle and would reward his new family with a lifetime of love and companionship.

Adoption fee is $180.

For details, visit 765 Kent Street (behind the cemetery), maryboroughand districtanimalrefuge.com or phone 4123 1712.