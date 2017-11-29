WATCH: Adopt the rescue kitten which defied all odds

WHEN Tammy Serdiuk found a tiny kitten on the road covered in fleas and suffering from a case of cat flu, she didn't expect it to live through the night.

Two weeks later the kitten, affectionately named Puss Puss, has defied all odds and made a near full recovery.

Sadly, Puss Puss is one of many cats falling victim to a spate of heartless "kitten dumping" across the Fraser Coast leaving animal rescue volunteers disgusted.

"There are so many places who don't charge surrender fees," Wide Bay Animal Rescue animal coordinator Marie Barnes said.

"They can take them to facilities where they'll have compulsory de-sexing, vaccinations, will be fed and vet checked.

Ms Barnes has worked with and rescued animals for 15 years, but had noticed a worrying increase in the number of dumped or abandoned cats including one in a rubbish bin.

DEFYING ODDS: Tammy Serdiuk with Puss Puss two weeks after she was rescued from the middle of the road. Inge Hansen

She said the felines can then be put up for adoption at places including the Hervey Bay Adoption Centre. "The biggest fear people have is that they'll get in trouble," Ms Barnes said.

"They have a litter at home and don't know what to do so they get rid of them because they think they'll get in trouble."

Now Ms Serdiuk hopes a loving family will want to give Puss Puss the forever home she deserves.

"She'd suit anyone - she's very playful but likes to stop once she's had enough."

The cost to adopt Puss Puss is $150 including desexing, micro chipping, vaccinations, worming and flea treatment.

Call Ms Barnes on 0407371538.