PETS: Four more adoptions will clear Bay refuge

HEIDI: This timid two-year-old wolfhound cross is looking for a companion. Heidi is $150 to adopt.

IF the last four animals awaiting adoption at the Hervey Bay Animal Refuge are found a loving home, it will be the first time in a long time that the volunteer-run facility will be empty.

While the Hervey Bay Animal refuge gates remain closed for the time being, the volunteers have opened the refuge by appointment only for adoptions.

Volunteer Mel Wilkes hopes the move will find forever homes for one cat and three dogs that remain in their care during the COVID-19 shutdown.

"We've had a fair bit of success with this so far as dogs Roxy and Skylah and cats Sushi, Cocco, Killer and Charlie have all been adopted," Ms Wilks said.

"We have also reduced the adoption fees to improve their chances of adoption."

Ms Wilks said the refuge would not be accepting surrendered animals at this stage.

PIPER: This lovely two-year-old female kelpie cross is in need of a new home. Piper is $100 to adopt.

TOO CUTE: Keyser is an 18-month-old kelpie cross staffie who loves to play. He would suit an active family as he loves chasing his ball or playing tug. He is $100 to adopt.

Princess is now the only cat at the refuge and is two years old. She is $100 to adopt.

Anyone who would like to give these animals a home can contact the volunteers via the Hervey Bay Animal Refuge Facebook page or by phoning 0417 977 883.