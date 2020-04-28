PETS: Four more adoptions will clear Bay refuge
IF the last four animals awaiting adoption at the Hervey Bay Animal Refuge are found a loving home, it will be the first time in a long time that the volunteer-run facility will be empty.
While the Hervey Bay Animal refuge gates remain closed for the time being, the volunteers have opened the refuge by appointment only for adoptions.
Volunteer Mel Wilkes hopes the move will find forever homes for one cat and three dogs that remain in their care during the COVID-19 shutdown.
"We've had a fair bit of success with this so far as dogs Roxy and Skylah and cats Sushi, Cocco, Killer and Charlie have all been adopted," Ms Wilks said.
"We have also reduced the adoption fees to improve their chances of adoption."
Ms Wilks said the refuge would not be accepting surrendered animals at this stage.
Anyone who would like to give these animals a home can contact the volunteers via the Hervey Bay Animal Refuge Facebook page or by phoning 0417 977 883.