ADOPTION: Homeless Maxine needs some love

MAXINE: This lovely girl is about 12 months old and has just finished raising her kittens. Maxine is still young, so would love a home of her own where she can enjoy life again. Maxine is $200 to adopt. CONTRIBUTED

LONG-TERM resident Pusska the cat finally found her paw-fect home last week.

Volunteer Mel Wilks said it was another good week of adoptions, with Lexi the dog and Merlin and Mystic the cats, and a few kittens also finding forever homes.

This week, volunteers are hoping for the same happy ending for long-term resident Maxine.

Hervey Bay Animal Refuge takes in new animals almost every day, so make sure you pick up next week's Independent to see more pets.

STELLA: This pretty lady is a two-year-old staffy cross. Stella is a happy girl who would love to just hang with her humans. She is $315 to adopt. CONTRIBUTED

FLYNN: This cute boy is a 12-month-old kelpie cross. He is good on the lead and has had some training. He is good with some female dogs and is very friendly. Flynn is $315 to adopt. CONTRIBUTED

TOMMY: This little fella is one of many gorgeous kittens currently available at the refuge. They age from around 12 weeks and are all different colours. All very cute and $200 to adopt. CONTRIBUTED

Potential owners can also visit the refuge Facebook page to view all the animals currently up for adoption. For more information, phone the refuge on 41282722.