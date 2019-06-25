ADOPTION: Homeless Maxine needs some love
LONG-TERM resident Pusska the cat finally found her paw-fect home last week.
Volunteer Mel Wilks said it was another good week of adoptions, with Lexi the dog and Merlin and Mystic the cats, and a few kittens also finding forever homes.
This week, volunteers are hoping for the same happy ending for long-term resident Maxine.
Hervey Bay Animal Refuge takes in new animals almost every day, so make sure you pick up next week's Independent to see more pets.
Potential owners can also visit the refuge Facebook page to view all the animals currently up for adoption. For more information, phone the refuge on 41282722.