Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MAXINE: This lovely girl is about 12 months old and has just finished raising her kittens. Maxine is still young, so would love a home of her own where she can enjoy life again. Maxine is $200 to adopt.
MAXINE: This lovely girl is about 12 months old and has just finished raising her kittens. Maxine is still young, so would love a home of her own where she can enjoy life again. Maxine is $200 to adopt. CONTRIBUTED
Pets & Animals

ADOPTION: Homeless Maxine needs some love

Kerrie Alexander
by
25th Jun 2019 1:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LONG-TERM resident Pusska the cat finally found her paw-fect home last week.

Volunteer Mel Wilks said it was another good week of adoptions, with Lexi the dog and Merlin and Mystic the cats, and a few kittens also finding forever homes.

This week, volunteers are hoping for the same happy ending for long-term resident Maxine.

Hervey Bay Animal Refuge takes in new animals almost every day, so make sure you pick up next week's Independent to see more pets.

 

 

STELLA: This pretty lady is a two-year-old staffy cross. Stella is a happy girl who would love to just hang with her humans. She is $315 to adopt.
STELLA: This pretty lady is a two-year-old staffy cross. Stella is a happy girl who would love to just hang with her humans. She is $315 to adopt. CONTRIBUTED

 

 

FLYNN: This cute boy is a 12-month-old kelpie cross. He is good on the lead and has had some training. He is good with some female dogs and is very friendly. Flynn is $315 to adopt.
FLYNN: This cute boy is a 12-month-old kelpie cross. He is good on the lead and has had some training. He is good with some female dogs and is very friendly. Flynn is $315 to adopt. CONTRIBUTED

 

TOMMY: This little fella is one of many gorgeous kittens currently available at the refuge. They age from around 12 weeks and are all different colours. All very cute and $200 to adopt.
TOMMY: This little fella is one of many gorgeous kittens currently available at the refuge. They age from around 12 weeks and are all different colours. All very cute and $200 to adopt. CONTRIBUTED

 

Potential owners can also visit the refuge Facebook page to view all the animals currently up for adoption. For more information, phone the refuge on 41282722.

More Stories

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    DINGO FINES: Tough new penalties for feeding dingoes not enough

    premium_icon DINGO FINES: Tough new penalties for feeding dingoes not...

    News Ms Bryant said the group had continued to receive reports of tourists interacting with dingoes.

    Clean-up of tragic Kumbia crash site begins

    premium_icon Clean-up of tragic Kumbia crash site begins

    News Clean-up works of the crash site will begin Thursday.

    WATCH: Young Coast maestros learn from top musicians

    premium_icon WATCH: Young Coast maestros learn from top musicians

    News Watch Fraser Coast primary students with top orchestra performers

    STORY BANK: Doors open ahead of Mary Poppins Festival

    premium_icon STORY BANK: Doors open ahead of Mary Poppins Festival

    News The event will also mark the 100th birthday of the author.