Adorable Roxy needs a home

THE Maryborough and District Animal Refuge has dozens of pets available for adoption.

All animals were desexed, vaccinated, microchipped, registered (except cats) and up-to-date with flea and worm treatments.

The refuge was always looking for donations of food, finances and/or sponsorship.

This week there is three-year-old staffy cross Roxy.

Roxy is an adorable and friendly girl. She can be a little shy but soon warms up and loves people once she gets to know them.

She has plenty of energy to burn and enjoys playing fetch as well as playing in water.

She already knows how to sit, drop and shake hands but would benefit from a little training to encourage her to walk nicely on a leash.

Roxy has previously lived happily with horses but isn't suitable with cattle and sheep. Unfortunately Roxy isn't suitable with small dogs but shows friendly behaviour towards other dogs through the pens.

Roxy would be suited to a moderately active home with no small children.

Her adoption fee is $315.

A nine-month-old kitten needing a family is domestic short-hair Dawn.

Dawn is a sweet girl who is often found relaxing in the cat tower watching over the rest of the felines.

Dawn isn't an in-your-face type but a pat and a chin scratch are her kind of thing.

This pretty little girl gets along well with the other refuge cats and would love a quiet home where she could spend her days lounging around close to her humans.

Dawn's adoption fee is $180.

For more information visit 765 Kent St, behind the Maryborough Cemetery, visit Maryborough Animal Refuge on Facebook, the refuge website or phone 41231712.