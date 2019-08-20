Adrenaline-pumping action leaves no margin for error

HIGH SPEED: Lawrie and Karen Howlett love the adrenalin-pumping excitement of speedboat racing in their LS class Australian V8 Superboat. BOTTOM LEFT: The LS class Australian V8 Superboat is 4.1m long. BOTTOM RIGHT: Drop Bear is powered by 6.2 litre LS3 Chevy V8.

HIGH SPEED: Lawrie and Karen Howlett love the adrenalin-pumping excitement of speedboat racing in their LS class Australian V8 Superboat. BOTTOM LEFT: The LS class Australian V8 Superboat is 4.1m long. BOTTOM RIGHT: Drop Bear is powered by 6.2 litre LS3 Chevy V8. Glen Porteous

SUPERBOATS: The adrenaline is pumping, senses heightened and reflexes are tested when controlling a V8 Superboat pulling about 400kW.

For husband and wife team, Lawrie and Karen Howlett this is a normal fun day on the water for them - navigating tight turns and handling acceleration from zero to 100km/h in 2.1 seconds.

Late last year Lawrie wanted to get back into high speed racing after previous experience with motor sports and found himself skimming across waterways instead of racetracks.

"I had been involved with motor racing since I was 16 and never had anything to do with boats it was always Speedways, Formula 2 and Touring Cars,” Lawrie said.

The need for speed bug got hold of Lawrie again and he bought his own boat in November 2018 - an LS class Australian V8 Superboat.

"The first race meet we just wanted to get a legitimate time and a straight boat. The second race meet we wanted to get into the top six shootout and finished fourth,” he said.

"In our recent race we were coming third until I uncharacteristically parked the boat on an island that put us out of contention.”

The top speed of the boat is about 118km/h and it can get to 100km/h in 2.1 seconds and this does not leave much margin for error.

The race time for the course is about one minute with the boat doing a average 60-70km/h and pushing up to 90 km/h while pulling over three times the force of gravity on the turns.

Karen is the navigator for the race meets and has adapted professionally into her role.

"The first couple of races were extremely nerve-racking and terrified and I know what happens when things go wrong but once I got on track we were right for the racing,” Karen said.

The fire engine red boat got its unique name from Lawrie's sense of humour and well known mythical Australian creature.

"Drop Bears are here to attack and we wanted something different so we came up with Brian the 'Drop Bear' toy for people interested in it,” he said.

SPECIFICATIONS

Length: 4.1m (13 ft, 9 in)

Weight: 512 kg

Powered: 6.2 litre - LS3 Chevy V8

Scott 21cm two-stage competition jet propulsion

Top speed 118km/h

Colour - Fire engine red

Draws water from under the boat and forces it through a small nozzle at the back

Enough power to empty an Olympic swimming pool in about three minutes