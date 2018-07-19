Adult gymnasts represent the Fraser Coast at competition

INCREASED popularity of adults partaking in gymnastics classes in Hervey Bay resulted in a record-number of adults representing the region at a competition.

There were 14 local athletes, a mix from Wide Bay Gymnastics and the PCYC, who participated in Gladstone Masters at the weekend.

For 21-year-old Thomas Graham, it was an opportunity to fulfil a lifelong goal of being part of a gymnastics competition.

Not only did he get to perform on four apparatuses at the Gladstone Masters, but also won his category and placed first in two events.

Thomas Graham competes in the Gladstone Masters. Contributed

Starting gymnastics about three months ago, a background in trampoline has helped him grasp the basics of the gruelling sport.

"It was an awesome atmosphere at the competition, and I really surprised myself,” Graham said.

"Gymnastics is a lot of hard work but also a lot of fun.”

Now being able to flip on the floor and off the bars, Graham - who has also taken a coaching role at Wide Bay Gymnastics for recreational levels - can't wait to see what other tricks he can uncover with hard work and consistency. The competition in Gladstone attracted a total of 47 competitors, with categories divided by age and skill level.

Much more relaxed than a junior event, competitors perform choreographed routines and choose what they want to wear, whether it's a leotard or a costume.

SKILL: Amy Stephenson during her floor exercise at the Masters Gymnastics Competition, Gladstone, (inset, right) on the rings and (below) Wide Bay Gymnastics Club's 10-strong group of masters gymnasts. Matt Taylor GLA150718GYMN

Our tumbling adults will next feature at the Wide Bay Gymnastics ribbon carnival, where they will perform alongside gymnasts some of whom will be decades younger.