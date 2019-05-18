Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The owner of an adult store reckons the criminal who broke into his shop must have had a hot date but no cash to splash
The owner of an adult store reckons the criminal who broke into his shop must have had a hot date but no cash to splash
News

‘He must have had a hot date but no cash’

by Judith Aisthorpe
18th May 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE owner of an adult store reckons the thief who broke into his shop must have had a hot date but no cash to splash.

Fantasy House Maids Adult Shop was broken into on Friday morning with lingerie, DVDs, magazines and CUintheNT paraphernalia taken.

The owner, Mark Drew could not say if sex toys were also taken during the break-in.

"They went through the store and did an bit of shopping," he said.

"They probably had a hot date and didn't have any money.

"There was no backing the ute up and filling it up."

It is the second time in a fortnight the adult store has been broken into.

More Stories

adult store crime robbery sex industry

Top Stories

    Search for rescued yachties...and their seafarer cat

    premium_icon Search for rescued yachties...and their seafarer cat

    News Within the pages of the slightly-water-logged yellow exercise book lies details of the 38 foot yacht's fated journey from Yeppoon

    Hervey Bay's One Nation candidate contesting fourth election

    premium_icon Hervey Bay's One Nation candidate contesting fourth election

    News 'To me it's heartbreaking to see that,' he said.

    REGION VOTES: Greens keen to act on climate change

    premium_icon REGION VOTES: Greens keen to act on climate change

    News He said climate change was threatening the tourism industry.

    ELECTION: Labor candidates reflect on Hawke's legacy

    premium_icon ELECTION: Labor candidates reflect on Hawke's legacy

    News Today Mr Scanes plans to begin his day in Maryborough.