Adventure awaits as new Pialba Playground nears completion

ADVENTURE AWAITS: Liam Pavicic (left) with his dad John outside the Pialba Adventure Playground. Liam is excited to try out the slides and the climbing net at the new park when it opens. Blake Antrobus
Blake Antrobus
by

JUST one look at the climbing net and Liam Pavicic can't wait to play at Pialba's newest playground.

The five-year-old Hervey Bay boy said he was excited the play at the new Pialba Adventure Playground when construction finishes.

The playground is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council approved the project at their meeting on August 17.

The $900,000 state-of-the-art park features 7.3m skytowers, climbing nets, stainless steel slides and an octanet for climbing.

Construction of the park was moved from Seafront Oval to the Pialba All-Abilities Playground after public outcry in June.

The park was funded under the State Government's Works for Queensland program.

Councillor Stuart Taylor said the project would provide infrastructure for younger age groups and families in Pialba.

"Projects like the playground are difficult to be realised if we don't have support from other levels of government,” Cr Taylor said.

Topics:  fccouncil fcdevelopment pialba playground

