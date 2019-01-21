Adventures in utopia: Plenty of time to enjoy summer weather

ISLA Shinners, 8, was a long way from home when spotted by the Chronicle digging in the sand beside the Urangan Pier relishing in the amazing summer weather, which is here to stay.

She is in town for a week from Port Headland in Western Australia to visit her grandparents.

Her mum Lauren said although the sand was the same here, it was good to be able to swim in the ocean as there were no crocodiles in the water.

If you've been thinking of heading out for a swim too, now is the perfect time.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Chris Joseph said the weather in the region would remain consistently warm for the foreseeable future.

Hervey Bay expected to reach a maximum of 29 degrees every single day this week.

The forecast in Maryborough is that the Heritage City will reach the low-thirties daily for the same period.

SOME FUN IDEAS FOR YOUR SCHOOL HOLIDAYS

Australian Adventure Park

THE park, at Burrum Heads, hosts a range of children's outdoor activities every Saturday during the school holidays including laser skirmish, archery, flying fox, canoeing, abseiling, obstacle course, bush camping and fishing. To book call phone 41867606.

Wetside Water Park

WETSIDE in Hervey Bay is an awesome place to hang out during the school holidays for free. Located at the corner of Main St and the Esplanade, it provides the best of both worlds with the beach only metres away.

Fraser Coast Cultural Centre Holiday Fun

THERE are some awesome events and activities on these school holidays. The centre consists of the Hervey Bay Gallery and the Fraser Coast Discovery Sphere all under the one roof, filled with awesome events and activities.

The Cultural Centre is at 166 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba.

Jump Park Hervey Bay

Featuring multiple zones and Olympic trampolines, it won't disappoint even the most hardcore. The jump park is open daily over the school holidays from 9am-6pm. Jump Park is at 229 Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd, Urraween.

Walk Burrum Coast Park

NORTH of Hervey Bay you will find Burrum Heads, home to the Burrum Coast National Park. While you wouldn't want to try all the walking trails at this park with children, several of the boardwalks are perfect for little feet and inquisitive minds.

Visit Arkarra Lagoons

It's a great spot to walk any of the signed tracks around the lagoon. The area is home to birds, goannas, echidnas, wallabies, turtles, eels, fish and ducks. Arkarra Lagoons is located at 28-34 Panorama Dr, Dundowran Beach.