Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

Advice for your 21-year-old self

If you could could give one piece of advice to your 21-year-old-self, what would it be?

"Be true to yourself and stay out of trouble." Pam Davis, 74.

 

Be true to yourself and stay out of trouble. Pam Davis, 74.
Be true to yourself and stay out of trouble. Pam Davis, 74. Alistair Brightman

"Don't go into the British Army. The food was terrible and the uniforms itched." Roger Rooms, 80.

 

Don't go into the British Army. The food was terrible and the uniforms itched. Roger Rooms, 80.
Don't go into the British Army. The food was terrible and the uniforms itched. Roger Rooms, 80. Alistair Brightman

"As far as marriage goes get it right the first time round." Tony Russ, 71.

 

As far as marriage goes get it right the first time round. Tony Russ, 71.
As far as marriage goes get it right the first time round. Tony Russ, 71. Alistair Brightman

"To take more risks... in a good way." Sherrie Nash.

 

SHERRIE NASH: To take more risks... in a good way.
SHERRIE NASH: To take more risks... in a good way. Annie Perets

"I'd tell myself to stress less." Jan Levitt.

 

JAN LEVITT: I'd tell myself to stress less.
JAN LEVITT: I'd tell myself to stress less. Annie Perets

"Use more sunscreen." Ken Levitt.

 

KEN LEVITT: Use more sunscreen.
KEN LEVITT: Use more sunscreen. Annie Perets

"Stay calm, what is the point in getting hassled? You will always cope." Jan Coorie.

 

Stay calm, what is the point in getting hassled? You will always cope. Jan Coorie.
Stay calm, what is the point in getting hassled? You will always cope. Jan Coorie. Valerie Horton

"Do not get married too early and don't get pushed into it." Judy Mason.

 

Do not get married too early and don't get pushed into it. Judy Mason.
Do not get married too early and don't get pushed into it. Judy Mason. Valerie Horton

"Do not sweat the small stuff. There is no value in it." Cheryl Riess.

 

Do not sweat the small stuff. There is no value in it. Cheryl Riess.
Do not sweat the small stuff. There is no value in it. Cheryl Riess. Valerie Horton

"Live life. Explore the World, have a career and then settle down if you find the right one." Tammy Windsor.

 

Live life. Explore the World, have a career and then settle down if you find the right one. Tammy Windsor.
Live life. Explore the World, have a career and then settle down if you find the right one. Tammy Windsor. Valerie Horton

"To get engaged in politics. It is your future." Verena Fahrni.

 

To get engaged in politics. It is your future. Verena Fahrni.
To get engaged in politics. It is your future. Verena Fahrni. Valerie Horton

Topics:  advice opinion your say

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Snakes make their way into homes on the Coast

Snakes make their way into homes on the Coast

WITH warm days on the Coast property owners are returning home from work to discover snakes in their homes and sheds.

Senate set to block Cashless Debit Card from Hinkler

GOING DOWN: The Senate is expected to vote down the Cashless Debit Card today.

Nick Xenophon senators to vote against legislation

Bill Langer honours grandfather's legacy 90 years on

STILL STANDING: Langers Broadway Shoe Store owner Bill Langer with long-time co-worker Valmai Flick.

It transports him to the best times of his life.

RSPCA applauds judge on sending Hervey Bay cat killer to jail

Timmy Patrick Sawyer, 26, of Urangan, viciously tormented a neighbour's cat. Picture: Annie Perets

'We commend the judge for taking it seriously, it is encouraging.'

Local Partners