Advice for your 21-year-old self

If you could could give one piece of advice to your 21-year-old-self, what would it be?

"Be true to yourself and stay out of trouble." Pam Davis, 74.

"Don't go into the British Army. The food was terrible and the uniforms itched." Roger Rooms, 80.

"As far as marriage goes get it right the first time round." Tony Russ, 71.

"To take more risks... in a good way." Sherrie Nash.

"I'd tell myself to stress less." Jan Levitt.

"Use more sunscreen." Ken Levitt.

"Stay calm, what is the point in getting hassled? You will always cope." Jan Coorie.

"Do not get married too early and don't get pushed into it." Judy Mason.

"Do not sweat the small stuff. There is no value in it." Cheryl Riess.

"Live life. Explore the World, have a career and then settle down if you find the right one." Tammy Windsor.

"To get engaged in politics. It is your future." Verena Fahrni.