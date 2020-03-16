Advocate in lockdown after sharing Dutton flight

Debbie Kilroy - Twitter - @DebKilroy "We were on the same plane as Peter Dutton so we had to be tested for #COVID19Aus today when we arrived back in the country & now we have been quarantined until our tests are back WTF" Why hasn’t @ScottMorrisonMP & others been quarantined & we have? #auspol #coronavirus

EDDIE Mabo's granddaughter and a prisoner advocate have contracted coronavirus after sharing a flight with Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton.

Sisters Inside advocate Deb Kilroy and indigenous activist Boneta-Marie Mabo were on the same plane from Sydney to Los Angeles as the federal minister, before he found out he was infected.

Ms Kilroy said Mr Dutton was sitting just two seats in front of her and while she can't be sure she caught the virus from him, he was the only confirmed case she'd had contact with.

In a post on social media, Ms Kilroy questioned why she had been placed into quarantine when Prime Minister Scott Morrison hadn't.

Mr Dutton has continued to work from home as he joins a list of high-profile people, including Hollywood stars who have coronavirus.

It is unclear what Mr Dutton will need to do before he goes back into the community after his recovery.

The Queensland Government's website states that if one has self-quarantined for 14 days without any symptoms, they are free to go about usual activities and return to work, school, childcare, TAFE and university.

If you require a medical certificate, you will need to see a GP.

You should seek medical attention immediately if you develop symptoms while in self-quarantine.

The coronavirus threat for Australians hit home on March 13 when Mr Dutton revealed he was the first member of Parliament to get a positive test back for the virus.