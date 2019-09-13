AFFORDABLE LIVING: M'boro residential developments update

NEW HOME AWAITS: Tulipwood Rise estate in Tinana is in stage one of development with 12 lots being built.

NEW HOME AWAITS: Tulipwood Rise estate in Tinana is in stage one of development with 12 lots being built.

THE same developer behind the success of Maryborough West's Timbers Reserve residential estate is also developing the other end of the Heritage City.

Tinana's Tulipwood Rise is in stage one of development as Apexa's flagship development, Timbers Reserve enters stage four to add another 15 lots to the 82 already completed.

There is only one block left to sell of the 12 available in stage one of Tulipwood Rise estate.

The project, which started in 2014, has approval for 65 more.

Apexa developer Brett Hore said the more recent Tinana project was a great opportunity for first home-buyers or families to get a brand new, four-bedroom double-garage home for $320,000 to $330,000.

"Given that interest rates are so low, and rental demand is so high in Maryborough, it is possible for buyers to be paying off their new home for the same as the cost of rent principal and interest about $330 per week,” he said.

"This development is designed for affordability.”

Mr Hore said now was a popular time to look at buying a home.

"Spring time is really good to buy homes as most families want to be ready in time to start the new school year,” he said.

"People tend to buy land all through the year but it is a bit quiet in winter.

"Jobs do tend to be the driver for people relocating and we have more positive outlook in the future, with the NGR train contracts and munitions factory coming, which I think will definitely bring people.”

Mr Hore said his focus was on people moving into their new home.

"For me I don't really want to target investors, I target end users who are going to live in the homes,” he said.

"Investors are a necessary part of the overall market but I get more satisfaction out of helping someone find their own place.”

Timbers Reserve Estate has entered stage four.

Almost a decade in the making, Maryborough West's Timbers Reserve residential estate has a balance of 110 lots to be developed for the future.

Mr Hore took over the project in 2011 after the original owners went broke in the global financial crisis.

After sitting idle from 2008, the bank sold the land in 2011 and the vision for Timbers Reserve was born.

The lifestyle estate has large blocks including all town services, NBN fibre to the home and extensive street developing.