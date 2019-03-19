‘It was our dream’: Cricket minnows notch historic Test feat

Afghanistan notched a historic maiden win in only their second Test match when they defeated Ireland by seven wickets in the one-off Test on Monday.

Needing a further 118 runs, Rahmat Shah scored his second half century of the match and Ihsanullah Janat made a fifty in his debut Test as Afghanistan reached 3-149 just before lunch on the fourth day.

Shah, who missed out on the century in the first innings before falling for 98, played another splendid knock of 76 with 13 fours before he got stumped when Afghanistan required only three runs for victory.

"It was our dream to play test cricket and today we won a test match so I am very happy for Afghanistan and its people," Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan said.

"I want to give credit to the bowlers, especially Rashid Khan, Waqar (Salamkheil), Yamin (Ahmadzai) and (Mohammad) Nabi because the wicket was good for batting."

Leg spinner Rashid claimed the match haul of 7-102 and played the Test while nursing his injured spinning finger.

Janat was equally good in scoring unbeaten 65 off 129 balls as both batsmen dominated Ireland bowling with attacking shots during their 139-run match- winning stand.

Ireland got an early opportunity to break the stand but Shah was dropped on 19 by Stuart Thompson in left-arm spinner George Dockrell's second over of the day after Afghanistan resumed on 1-29.

Captain William Porterfield saw his team's first-innings effort of 172 as the prime reason for the defeat as Afghanistan replied strongly with 314.

"In any multi-day game, we had to capitalise on the first innings. If we'd done how we'd done in the second innings then, it could have been a completely different game," Porterfield said.

Ireland fought back in the second innings by scoring 288, thanks largely to the last-wicket half century stand between Cameron-Dow and Tim Murtagh that set up Afghanistan's target of 147 runs.

"Credit to Afghanistan, they outplayed us ... and once Afghanistan got past us in the first innings, it was always going to be hard," Porterfield said.

