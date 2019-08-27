AFL Best and Fairest Stedman medal repeat for Marcus Dyson

BEST AND FAIREST: Bay Power player Marcus Dyson wins his second Stedman medal.

BEST AND FAIREST: Bay Power player Marcus Dyson wins his second Stedman medal. Brian Cassidy

AFL: For Bay Power's Marcus Dyson history does repeat when he won the Wide Bay AFL Best and Fairest Stedman medal for the second year in a row.

Dyson received the medal at the Wide Bay AFL awards ceremony held at the Carriers Arms Hotel on Sunday.

The Bay Power player finished six points clear of Hervey Bay Bombers Jack O'Connell.

"I was surprised I won it again,” Dyson said.

He has placed extra emphasis on running this year in an attempt to improve his aerobic fitness.

"It is pretty special and shows that hard work pays off,” he said.

Dyson paid special mention to his coach Kristian Walton for allowing him to follow his own fitness regime.

"It is great to have a coach who encourages you,” he said.

The focus for Dyson now turns towards Saturday's Wide Bay AFL grand final.

"It will be a tough match but I am looking forward to the challenge,” Dyson said.

It was a successful afternoon for the Bay Power club with Lea Newman, Ashley Kingston and Matthew Schlein winning awards.

Newman was awarded the Club Administrator of the Year while Ashley Kingston was named Community Umpire of the Year.

Matthew Schlein was acknowledged as the Representative player of the Year.

Bay Power's grand final opponents the Hervey Bay Bombers were not to be outshone with the club collecting three awards.

Travis Mills won the News-mail Most Valuable Player Award (as voted by the players).

The Best and Fairest reserves, Coulthard Medal was awarded to Matthew Duffy.

Balin Tietz was named the best and fairest in the under 16 competition winning the Owen Backwell medal.

The Wide Bay AFL grand finals will be played on Saturday at Keith Dunne Oval, Hervey Bay.

