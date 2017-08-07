AFL: Bombers through to the final round

IT'S the clash of locals that will decide who comes out on top in the Wide Bay AFL tournament.

With the Bombers' 9-7 triumph over Across the Waves on Saturday, the Hervey Bay team have locked in their position for this year's finals.

Next week they take on Bay Power for the bragging rights as the top Fraser Coast team.

Coach Tony Potter said it was a fantastic win for the boys, with everything the team had worked on "coming to fruition”.

"We just need to keep up our skills for the next match, after all what happens one week might not happen the next,” Potter said.

He singled out the efforts of Bryce Lewis for "the best game” he'd seen from the 16-year-old player.

"Everyone performed well; I thought the spread on the field was great,” he said.