AFL coach's blunt message to Australia

COLLINGWOOD coach Nathan Buckley wants life to get back to normal and he's putting his foot down about how to go about it.

On Thursday night the former AFL superstar turned coach shared with his more than 60,000 Twitter followers a blunt message about what they all need to be doing if they want social distancing restrictions eased sooner rather than later.

Buckley shared a link to the brand new COVIDSafe App launched by the Australian government which has been met with scepticism by many over data collection and privacy concerns.

Health minister Greg Hunt said the app "has one job and one job alone, and that is that if you are positive, to be able to make that available only to the state public health authorities, with nobody else having access and to make sure it is voluntary".

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also pleaded with all Australians to download the app, which helps trace who coronavirus-positive cases have been in contact with. He said downloading the app is crucial to help the country get back to normal.

It seems Buckley is on board with that messaging and wants everyone else to follow suit.

"Ok, you want some freedoms and liberties returned? Download the COVIDSafe app and take the next step to earn it back," Buckley tweeted.

"I have done so despite a questionable search history," he added with a laughing emoji.

Buckley's tweet was met with criticism from those who don't believe the app will do anything to help lift restrictions and instead infringes on people's privacy.

But the footy legend was sticking to his guns.

Understand Chris.

You are your own master.

There is a little bug out there having a big say though. Every little bit counts. #StayHomeStaySafe mate 👍 — Nathan Buckley (@ncb_cfc) April 30, 2020

One Twitter user questioned the Pies coach about what the future holds for him and several Collingwood stars, only for Buckley to tell him to "download the app" before getting onto footy matters.

Just download the app Max 😂 Then we may be able to get to the rest...👍 — Nathan Buckley (@ncb_cfc) April 30, 2020

The new app uses Bluetooth "handshakes" (where your phone's Bluetooth signal meets the one coming from another phone) to record any contact with another user who has downloaded the app and comes within 1.5 metres.

Bluetooth typically has a range of between 10 and 30 metres depending on the equipment. The government said the app doesn't use GPS data.

The "handshakes" note the date and time, distance and duration of the contact.