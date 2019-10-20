AFL Schools Cup live: Helensvale v Palm Beach Currumbin

THE AFL Queensland Schools Cup state finals kick off today from the Maroochydore Multi Sports Complex on the Sunshine Coast.

We're livestreaming all the action from field No.1 throughout the day, as well as offering exclusive replays of the three final matches.

Live now is the senior males grand final: Helensvale State High School v Palm Beach Currumbin State High School.

NOTE: The 8.15am game between Helensvale SHS and Mountain Creek SHS is being recorded and will be put online as a replay tomorrow.

Action from last year's 2018 State Finals.

Today's schedule:

9.45am: Senior male - Mountain Creek State High School v St Augustine's College

11.15am: Junior male grand final - Palm Beach Currumbin State High School v St Augustine's College

1pm: Senior female grand final - Palm Beach Currumbin State High School v Miami State High School

2.45pm: Senior male grand final - Helensvale State High School v Palm Beach Currumbin State High School

An astounding 600 teams started in the AFL Queensland Schools Cup this year.

Schools involved in the State Finals were:

Primary Male Division (Padua College, Marymount Primary School, Stella Maris Primary School, Ryan Catholic College);

Primary Female Division (St Mary's Primary School Ipswich, Hillcrest Christian College, Walkervale State School, Kirwan State School);

Junior Male Division (Mountain Creek SHS, Helensvale SHS, St Augustine's College, Palm Beach Currumbin SHS);

Junior Female Division (Varsity State College, Kedron SHS, Palm Beach Currumbin SHS, Ryan Catholic College);

Senior Male Division (Palm Beach Currumbin SHS, Mountain Creek SHS, St Augustine's College, Helensvale SHS);

Senior Female Division (Miami SHS, Narangba Valley SHS, The Cathedral College, Palm Beach Currumbin);

Junior Male Inclusion (Year 7-9 players identified as having a disability under the Education Adjustment Program);

Senior Male Inclusion (Year 10-12 players).