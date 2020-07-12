AFL season opener a tense grand final rematch

WIDE BAY AFL ROUND 1: Players from both teams collide as they try to catch the ball. Photo Stuart Fast

AFL: New Bay Power coach and long-time player, Joshua Wheeler, hopes Saturday’s win heralds the start of a strong 2020 season for his team.

Bay Power charged to victory in the 2020 Wide Bay AFL season opener.

Power faced off against Hervey Bay Bombers in a tense 2019 grand final rematch.

Excitement was in the air as AFL returned following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Queensland.

“All 22 players contributed to the win,” Wheeler said.

“It’s been so good to be back on the field.”

Wheeler said there was room to improve regarding Bay Power’s goal kicking accuracy.

New Hervey Bay Bombers coach Darren Baldwin said he saw glimpses of his team’s best game play.

He reviewed the team’s performance, praising the Bombers’ control in the first half but said the team needed to work on capitalising that control in the second half.

Both teams fielded new coaches and new players for the 2020 season.

The Bombers took the lead during the first quarter, leading Bay Power 12 to 10.

Power didn’t give in but still trailed behind the Bombers 27 to 26 at the end of the second quarter.

The Bombers’ fortunes changed in the third quarter, as they were overtaken by Bay Power who secured an 11 point lead, 46 to 35.

Power managed to extend the lead by full time, winning 59 to 38 against the Bombers.

AFL ROUND 1: Bay Power coach and player Joshua Wheeler following the team's win over Hervey Bay Bombers. Photo: Stuart Fast

While the Bombers lost the first round, Baldwin said it was “fantastic to be back.”

The final score was Bay Power 8.11-59 and Hervey Bay Bombers 5.8-38.