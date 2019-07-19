AFL star in prison for dealing party drugs

PORT DOUGLAS AFL star Jesse Mawson will spend the next four months in a prison cell for trafficking party drugs.

Troubled Crocs player Mawson, 32, will be paroled in November after serving four months of a two-year sentence for trafficking MDA and MDMA.

During sentencing, Jim Henry was not swayed by the numerous references provided by Mawson's defending counsel Peter Feeney.

"You offended to make some easy lifestyle money on the side, enjoying the limelight with the ones you knew," Justice Henry said.

Jesse Mawson.

"You were happily trafficking, spreading the problems of drug use... such grubby conduct is a far cry from the picture of athletic hero forwarded by your references."

Cairns Supreme Court yesterday heard Mawson had unknowingly sold more than 100 MDA and MDMA to two undercover police officers he met at Port Douglas AFL club last year.

Crown prosecutor Ed Coker told the court Mawson also bought the pills online through a contact he met in Croatia.

However one large buy went awry when he forked out $4000 up front for 1000 pills in 2017 but never received the illicit delivery.

"By a quirk of fate it was delivered to the wrong address," Mr Coker said.

"He was operating above the level of a street level supplier."

Mawson had pleaded guilty when arraigned for earlier this year to four charges including trafficking MDA and MDMA and dealing cocaine over about seven months in 2017 and 2018.

The court heard Mawson fit the profile of suffering from PTSD, depressive disorder and alcohol misuse due to a traumatic upbringing.

Justice Henry said the defendant's alcohol abuse was "higher than average, even for individuals undergoing treatment for alcohol problems."

He said Mawson was prone to "recklessness" and "impulsivity" which contributed to his self medication with substances.

But Justice Henry remained puzzled as to why Mawson - a skilled and well regarded tradie - turned to trafficking.

"This was prolonged and deliberate offending, no minor error of judgment," he said.

You made a deliberate choice despite the high regard in which you were held; despite being a highly qualified tradesman earning a decent living."

He jailed Mawson for two years and set a parole release date of November 17.