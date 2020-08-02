AFL star’s heartbreaking baby tragedy

North Melbourne star Ben Brown has posted a heartbreaking image on Instagram to reveal he and his and wife Hester's baby tragedy.

Brown, who was in Queensland for his team's match with the Adelaide Crows on Saturday at Metricon Stadium, revealed his family had lost one of their twin babies, due in 2021.

Passing on a message from his wife, Brown said the couple had lost one of their baby twins before even having a chance to hear a heartbeat or see the child for the first time through an ultrasound.

The couple, who in December, 2018, celebrated the birth of their daughter Aila, revealed they are absolutely devastated to have lost their precious second twin.

Instagram post from North Melbourne AFL player Ben Brown.

The heartbreaking news was presented with an emotional image which showed an ultrasound of their child.

"This is bittersweet to announce, but I believe that if we don't talk about difficult things we will never come to know that we aren't alone," Hester said.

North Melbourne’s Ben and Hester Brown carrying their first child Aila in 2018.

Kayo is your ticket to the 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Season. Watch every match of every round Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

"I knew I had two babies from the very start. They came to me in a dream and I knew I could feel them there. The hyperemesis felt like an indication too. But between being relocated around the country several times and quarantine periods we didn't get to hear a heartbeat or see our babies until there was just one to see.

"We are very grateful to have another beautiful baby join our family next year and we know that we are fortunate and will cherish what we have but we will also carry broken hearts for the beautiful twin who we will never hold in our arms.

"I know that miscarrying/vanishing twins are common. But that doesn't take the hurt away. And I just want to extend my love and my hand to anyone who has or is going through this. You are not alone."

North Melbourne posted a brief statement on Twitter confirming the tragedy.

"Our thoughts are with Ben and Hester Brown at this incredibly tough time," the club said.

The couple were married in Tasmania in 2017 at the historic Shene Estate and Distillery near Hobart.

The star forward has been enduring a bitter 2020 AFL season with reports emerging this week the Kangaroos are considering dropping Brown.

With a record as one of the most devastating goal-kickers in the league in recent years, Brown has struggled to find form during the disjointed 2020 season.

There was speculation earlier this month North Melbourne will consider trading Brown to a rival team at the end of the 2020 season as the struggling club considers rebuilding its list through the draft.

North Melbourne on Wednesday celebrated the news that star ruckman Majak Daw will this weekend make an emotional return to play his first game in the AFL since he fell from Melbourne's Bolte Bridge in December, 2018.