AFL WAG in trouble for COVID breach

Three AFL clubs are being investigated for potential coronavirus protocol breaches in Queensland.

As reported by The Herald Sun, North Melbourne, Richmond and Carlton could face penalties after players' family members and partners breached the league's strict COVID-19 rules while inside the Gold Coast bubble.

According to reports, several North Melbourne wives and partners attended the Kangaroos' game against Carlton believing they had been granted permission to attend, which was not the case.

Elsewhere, a Richmond player's wife shared photos of herself at a day spa to social media in a post which has since been deleted.

Meanwhile, a Carlton player's children visited a local theme park with their grandparents, believed to be Dreamworld. The children were dropped off and picked up at the grandparents' house by the player's partner.

Richmond defeated the Western Bulldogs on Wednesday evening on the Gold Coast.

Several AFL clubs migrated to Queensland earlier this month as the number of coronavirus cases rapidly increased in Victoria.

After the Queensland Government announced the Sydney metro area had been declared a coronavirus hotspot, the Sydney Swans and Greater Western Sydney Giants are set to follow suit.

All clubs have agreed to the AFL's COVID-19 protocols, which have been clearly outlined to families in hubs.

The AFL is set to reveal its findings on Thursday, but no players are expected to be suspended or stood down. However, clubs could be facing fines of up to $50,000.

Several players have copped one-match suspensions this season for ignoring the league's rules.

Collingwood veteran Steele Sidebottom was hit with a four-match suspension after he and teammate Lynden Dunn allegedly breached the AFL's coronavirus protocols in late June.

Speaking to The Herald Sun, AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan said the "rigorous and strict" restrictions were in place to keep the community safe and stop the spread of COVID-19.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan.

"It is why we have worked with the state governments to develop protocols for players, umpires, officials and staff - and now their families," McLachlan said on Wednesday.

"Those protocols are rigorous and strict and apply to all players, officials and staff who have moved into the hubs in Queensland and those visiting Western Australia and South Australia to play matches across the next 20 days.

"Those protocols have also been agreed by the Victorian club family members who have moved to Queensland and those who are travelling there on Thursday."

Originally published as AFL WAG in trouble for COVID breach