AFL Wide Bay season starting is reliant on clubs

Wide Bay AFL – Hervey Bay Bombers (black) v Brothers Bulldogs (white) – Hervey Bay’s Todd Baldwin gets the ball away under pressure.

AUSSIE RULES: It's the simple rule that will end any chance of AFL Wide Bay playing seniors this year.

If one club doesn't want to play then the rest won't be.

That is the message from AFL Wide Bay president Anthony Stothard as the association looks to restart the competition.

Clubs can train in groups of up to 20 from June 12, with drills, match simulation and incidental contact allowed.

It is hoped matches can start on July 11 when up to 100 people can get together.

Clubs will need to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions and make their players, staff and volunteers safe.

It may come at a cost, with the prospect of no spectators at the first matches under the restrictions set in place after July 10 by the State Government.

If clubs decide this season is not feasible, that will spell the end of AFL Wide Bay in seniors.

"Absolutely correct," Stothard said.

"If one of the four senior clubs says it doesn't want to play then that will be it."

But if all clubs agree to play, AFL Wide Bay will aim for a 12-round season in seniors, which would start on July 11.

The competition would have all four teams, Brothers Bulldogs, The Waves, Hervey Bay and Bay Power, play each other four times, with the top three qualifying for the finals.

The preliminary final would be held on October 3 and the grand final on October 10.

The minor premiers would face second or third, who would meet in the preliminary final the week before.

"This is what we want to do. There has been no correspondence from the clubs as yet," Stothard said

"If we are able to kick off in July, we should have 12 rounds."

Stothard said this could be reduced to nine if clubs wanted longer to prepare once the final restrictions were lifted.

An October finish is a requirement.

"We don't want to encroach into other sports," Stothard said

"We're being mindful of that and our players wanting to play other sports.

"We wouldn't go into November or December for the fun of it."