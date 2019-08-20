AFLW 'Battle of the Bay' successful kick off

AFLW ACTION: Winners are grinners as Hervey Bay State High School (1) won the inaugural 'Battle of the Bay' youth girls gala day. (Back row) AFLQ Development Co-ordinator Kieron Hyndman, Coach Jaime Frohling, Chloe Morgan, Imogen Burke, Tara Beal and AFLW Brisbane Lions Shannon Campbell. (Front row) Izzy Shorter, Tasha Nichols, Bailee Pendergast and Kiarna Smith.

AFLW ACTION: Winners are grinners as Hervey Bay State High School (1) won the inaugural 'Battle of the Bay' youth girls gala day. (Back row) AFLQ Development Co-ordinator Kieron Hyndman, Coach Jaime Frohling, Chloe Morgan, Imogen Burke, Tara Beal and AFLW Brisbane Lions Shannon Campbell. (Front row) Izzy Shorter, Tasha Nichols, Bailee Pendergast and Kiarna Smith. Glen Porteous

AFL: Battling blustery winds and a determined second half fight-back, Hervey Bay State High School came out on top in the inaugural Australian Football League Wide Bay 'Battle of the Bay' youth girls gala day.

Five teams from three high schools including Isis District State High School descended upon Bombers Field in Hervey Bay yesterday to take part in the first ever gala day.

HBSHS emerged the overall winner, defeating cross-town rivals Urangan State High School 22-13.

AFLQ co-ordinator Kieron Hyndman said the day was a success, judging by the turn-out of players and support for the schools.

"We have got girls from ages 13 to 15 taking part to hopefully build some more interest with the girls for youth football and build towards having an under-15 or under-17 Wide Bay competition next year,” Hyndman said.

"Just from these schools there was a lot of interest but other schools who couldn't make it had some girls who were keen to have a kick next year.”

About 60 players took part on the day.

Using the AFLX format, seven players competed on each team with two 10-minute halves played on a smaller field.

"This is a sort of entry-level concept to get players involved to chase around the football, have a kick and a pass and get them to enjoy themselves,” Hyndman said.

Brisbane Lions AFLW player Shannon Campbell was on hand to spot any future stars.

"It's good to see this gala day and it gives them an opportunity to play the game,” Campbell said.

"It's always a positive when you get the girls together out there playing some sport and try to get a football competition up and running.”