Sarah Dargan kicked a goal and was one of the Pies’ best in the loss. Picture: Getty Images
AFL

Debutante shines, but Giants hold off Pies

by AAP
24th Feb 2019 3:10 PM

GWS are victors for the first time this AFLW season after holding off winless Collingwood by nine points in blustery conditions at Morwell.

The Giants broke the game open with four first-quarter goals on Sunday and the hot-start allowed them to run out winners 5.6 (36) to 4.3 (27).

 

Alan McConnell's team capitalised on the strong wind which saw just one point kicked against the breeze for the entire game.

Kicking with the wind in the last quarter, the Magpies made a late charge by kicking two majors while keeping GWS scoreless but the early deficit proved too much.

Ace Giants midfielder Alicia Eva (22 possessions) played a major role in defeating her old side, while Rebecca Beeson and Courtney Gum were also outstanding.

Despite having a 1-3 record, the win moves GWS to only within a game of the top of Conference B ladder-leaders Brisbane and Geelong.

Alicia Eva led all disposal winners on the ground. Picture: AAP
Tait Mackrill got the Giants off to a flyer after snapping a goal in the first minute before Louise Stephenson made it two shortly after with a brilliant left- foot effort from the pocket.

Irish recruit Cora Staunton, Yvonne Bonner and Jess Dal Pos were GWS' other goal-kickers.

Former Lion Jordan Membrey was a major threat up forward in her first game for the Magpies, slotting two majors.

Jaimee Lambert (20 possessions) was Collingwood's top ballwinner, while former Australian netballer Sharni Layton showed some good signs in the ruck, including setting up Membrey's first goal.

