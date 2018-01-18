African drummer Koffie brings culture to Hervey Bay

Koffie Fugah will share the history of his culture during the weekend workshop and wants everyone in Hervey Bay to come and experience the power of West African traditional dancing and drumming.

Koffie Fugah will share the history of his culture during the weekend workshop and wants everyone in Hervey Bay to come and experience the power of West African traditional dancing and drumming. Contributed

HIS hands are so tough from drumming all his life he can pick up a hot frypan without a flinch.

Koffie Fugah's drumming obsession started in his West African country Ghana when he was just nine.

Fast forward and the 35-year-old is living his dream and sharing his African culture and traditions with the world through drum and dance.

"When I'm drumming I feel connected to my roots and my ancestors.

"When i see people learning my culture it makes me happy - my dream is to change the world with my drumming and bring people together.”

The fun-loving man who now resides in New Zealand and regularly performs at festivals on the island, will bring his groovy, contagious African rhythms and dance to Hervey Bay in a fun easy workshop this weekend.

Koffie grew up hearing what's known as ewe drumming which is an ensemble of drums in his village.

"I drummed, my mum was a dancer, dad drummed and my siblings and cousins all got involved.”

"It was part of life, you'd always hear the drum.

"The talent was given to me as a gift and you want to give that to others.”

Koffie says his friends tell him his hands are so tough they're like elephant skin.

"I can pick up a hot pan and it just feels warm,” he said.

"That's from hours and hours of drumming.”

Koffie will share the history of his culture during the weekend workshop and wants everyone in Hervey Bay to come and experience the power of West African traditional dancing and drumming.

EVENT DETAILS

WHEN: Saturday January 20 and Sunday January 21.

TIME: 9am - 2pm (Sat and Sun)

WHERE: PCYC - O'Rourke Street Hervey Bay (Air-conditioned space)

COST: $80 per person for two days or $50 for one day. Additional $5 for drum hire (or bring your own).

Limited places available. Bookings essential.

Wear comfortable clothes and shoes for ease of movement.

For information and bookings contact Kellie from Music Pathways Qld on 0427 714 236 or visit www.musicpathways.com.au