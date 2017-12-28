After 44 years, it's time for John to retire

AFTER 44 years on the job, John McDonald has signed off for the last time.



Mr McDonald started at Maryborough's hardwood manufacturing plant Hyne Timber in 1973 after he applied for a job as a clerk.



It wasn't the best of beginnings when he turned up at the head office, but he quickly found out his job was based on the shop floor at the hardwood mill across the road.



Young and red faced, his new co-workers at the mill applauded his arrival in true 1973 rookie style.



Six semi-trailer trucks back then was a busy day for the plant.



Today, the mill has about 200 trucks per day on site.



Mr McDonald later took on the role of Customer Service Manager, still looking after production planning, making sure what the customer wanted was being produced and supplied.



He was based at the Tuan Mill for 28 years before moving to the Sunshine Coast where he commenced work at the company's Kunda Park distribution centre.



Hyne Timber's CEO Jon Kleinschmidt said he had enjoyed working alongside Mr McDonald, especially during their time building and growing the Tuan Mill.



"He has been a part of the business growth over the years, seen the introduction of computers, and been an integral part from timber manufacturing to meeting customer orders," Mr Kleinschmidt said.



"He has been heavily relied on as a co-ordinator within the business and regularly put in long hours."



While he is retiring, Mr McDonald won't be leaving his love for timber behind.



In his spare time, he has been growing a hobby business, turning timber pens which continues to go from strength to strength from his market stall in Cotton Tree on the Sunshine Coast.



Hyne Timber is one of the corporate customers for his pens.



Also taking personal and corporate orders from all over the world, his Facebook page is proving a success.



After spending the Christmas holidays with his family in Maryborough, Mr McDonald intends to set up a website and grow his online presence now he has more time to make his pens and other wood crafts.

