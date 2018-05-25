After 73 years Barbara Lynch, 90, still works hard

YOUNG AT HEART: At 90-years-old, Barbara Lynch has been named Volunteer of the Year 2018 Fraser Coast Region.

YOUNG AT HEART: At 90-years-old, Barbara Lynch has been named Volunteer of the Year 2018 Fraser Coast Region. Alistair Brightman

SINCE she was 17-years-old, Barbara Lynch has dedicated her life to volunteering for various organisations across the Fraser Coast and beyond.

Now at 90-years-old, she has no plans to stop any time soon. "It's the satisfaction and meeting people and I always think 'Thank heavens I'm still able to do it'," she said.

"I absolutely love it."

On Monday night, Mrs Lynch was surprised with the Volunteer of the Year and Long Service Award for the Fraser Coast. It was a time for her to reflect on her multiple volunteering jobs which even took her to civilian and army hospitals.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

"My first volunteer job was in Brisbane - I was working for a solicitor and I used to go and sit in the court house and practice my shorthand," she said.

"The bailiff came up to me and asked what I was doing and told me to go into the Justice's Chamber.

"I went in and he asked if I'd like to work for him so I went back to work and gave them my notice."

Currently, Mrs Lynch works as a volunteer at OzCare's aged care facility at a library she developed for residents two days a week. She also works alongside police as an independent witness when juveniles are taken into custody.

In the past, she has volunteered for Queensland Police, Hervey Bay Court House, St Stephen's Hospital, Save the Fraser Island Dingo, she is the secretary of Disabled Opportunity Shop in Elizabeth St and the Founder of Queensland Justices Association Branch in Hervey Bay in 1998.

See June's edition of Life & Style Magazine where we talk more with Barbara Lynch.