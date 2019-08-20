Menu
The young people who attended St Mary's 90th Debutante Ball on Friday.
News

After 90 years, M'boro's debutante ball still going strong

Carlie Walker
by
20th Aug 2019 1:22 PM | Updated: 4:00 PM
FOR 90 years, Maryborough's St Mary's Debutante Ball has celebrated the young people of the city.

For years the event has had a hand in teenagers learning how to dance, how to comport themselves and sharing special moments with their friends and families.

On Friday night, it was no different.

Young men and women celebrated the event at St Paul's Anglican Hall, a change of venue from Maryborough City Hall, which is currently having its flooring restored. 

They joined a long tradition of hundreds of other teens who have donned a white dress or a tux for the occasion.

Established in 1929, St Mary's Parish Debutante Ball is Queensland's longest consecutively run debutante ball.

