After chilly start to week, weather looking bright

WARM WEATHER: Brent and Michelle Rodgers, with their Maltese Angel and Bichon Frise Porsche. Cody Fox

THIS weekend, the Fraser Coast will get an early chance to head to the beach and soak in the sunshine.

After a chilly start to the week, this weekend is set to sizzle on the Fraser Coast, with temperatures above average for both Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

Temperatures got down to 1.7 degrees in Maryborough and about two degrees in Hervey Bay on Monday.

But today a high of 27 is expected in Maryborough, with Hervey Bay to reach 24 degrees, a couple of degrees above average for both.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Blazak said relatively light, warm winds were expected from the north and minimum temperatures in both cities were expected to be in the high single figures.

He said significant drop in temperatures between the expected highs and lows was due to the dry air.

Little to no rainfall was expected, Mr Blazak said.

While a fine weekend was expected, winter was far from over.

About midway through next week, cooler temperatures were again set to set in across the region.