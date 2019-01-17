Half a year on the market gets top price for Dundowran Beach home

TOP PROPERTY: 6 Avery Crt in Dundowran Beach sold for $722,500 to top the Fraser Coast real estate sales for the last week.

TOP PROPERTY: 6 Avery Crt in Dundowran Beach sold for $722,500 to top the Fraser Coast real estate sales for the last week. Realestate.com/corelogic

AFTER more than half a year on the market, a Dundowran Beach home became the highest reported sale on the Fraser Coast for the last week.

The five-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 6 Avery Crt sold for $722,500.

The January 7 sale of the 2,018sq m property beat the last sale price in 2017 for $585,000.

TOP PROPERTY: 6 Avery Crt in Dundowran Beach sold for $722,500 to top the Fraser Coast real estate sales for the last week. Realestate.com/corelogic

The land was valued in June for $149,000.

The house was originally built in 2005 and the property includes a two-bay lock up garage with internal access and a three-bay nine-by-nine metre shed with a three metre high clearance as well as a 5.2 kW back to grid solar panelling on the roof.

TOP PROPERTY: 6 Avery Crt in Dundowran Beach sold for $722,500 to top the Fraser Coast real estate sales for the last week. Realestate.com/corelogic

In addition to town water the property has three poly rain water tanks with pumps and a 12m lap pool with solar heating.

During the past month, the median house price on the Fraser Coast has been sitting at $325,000, just ahead of units which are $255,000.

After the new year, there were 358 houses listed for sale in the Fraser Coast in the $0-$299,999 category and 92 units.

The highest number of houses on the market was in the $300,000-$499,999 price bracket with 563 and 42 units.

From $500,000-$699,699 there were 196 houses listed and six units.

There were slimmer pickings in the $700,000-$999,999 category with just 60 houses and one unit.

Twenty-five houses and three units were listed for more than $1 million.

Middle of the pack sales price for the Fraser Coast market was $268,000 which gave one-lucky home owner the title to 18/41 Stephenson St, Pialba.

The bargain hunter's property last fortnight was 24 Arbury St, Maryborough which sold for $125,000.

TOP FRASER COAST SALES FOR THE LAST WEEK

1. 6 Avery Ct, Dundowran $722,500

2. 66 Sanderling Dr, Boonooroo $510,000

3. 114 Colyton St, Torquay $470,000

4. 12 Rokeby Rd, Booral $395,000

5. 97 Long St, Point Vernon $395,000

6. 4/48 Taylor St, Pialba $380,000

7. 10 Silverleaf Tce, Toogoom $380,000

8. 21 Northshore Av, Toogoom $359,000

9. 60/230 Pulgul St, Urangan $351,000

10. 1 Parisi Ct, Urraween $350,000

This list is based on last week's confirmed sales using transactions reported from local real estate agents to Corelogic and settled sale data provided by the Department of Natural Resources.