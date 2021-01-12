After year of kindness, community centre unveils new theme

Last year, the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre celebrated the year of kindness to promote greater care for each other in the community.

The timing couldn't have been better as the region, alongside the rest of the world, battled upheaval as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year the team at the centre will take on a whole new focus, introducing 2021 at the year of fun.

Throughout 2020, a team of volunteers, known as the Kindness Crew, delivered a number of community activities such as the Kindness Mural at the front of the community centre, Kindness Doors with positive messaging placed in our schools and local businesses and as a finale the World Kindness Day Art Festival in November.

A calendar full of fun is planned for the community this year.

With COVID-19 lockdowns starting in March, kindness became more important across the community in supporting one another through the many challenges.

"It's no secret the region, along with the rest of the world, is on the tail end of an incredibly difficult time. In many ways we're still in the midst of it," HBNC operations manager Christian Berechree said.

"We don't want to force positivity but we do want to encourage resilience and connection, and celebrate the many things that make our community such a wonderful place to live.

"While we acknowledge the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 we would like to encourage the community to engage in positive themed activities over the next 12 months.

"These activities are designed to bring happiness and fun through connection with each other."

HBNC CEO Tanya Stevenson said calling 2021 the year of fun was not about pretending those struggles didn't exist.

"We hope many businesses, organisations and community members get on board with our year of fun ideas, download our resources and find their own ways to promote fun in their circles," she said.

The theme for January is Chalk It Up and the centre has packed some fun bags, including some sticks of chalk for people to leave messages that fosters greater joy in the community. You can write your messages on your driveway, pathway, sidewalk as long as the messages or drawings are in the community spirit of fun and goodwill.

You can take a photo of your message and post to the centre's Facebook page with the hashtag #FraserFUN.