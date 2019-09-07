Menu
A house on the corner of Brittania St and Texas Rd barely escaped the flames.
Matthew Purcell
AFTERMATH: What it looks like on the ground in Stanthorpe

Matthew Purcell
7th Sep 2019 4:15 PM

WHILE the bushfire threatening Stanthorpe and surrounding areas is not expected to be brought under control until Monday at the earliest, the aftermath of Friday night's blaze has become evident in the light of day.

 

 

Much of the area between Amiens Rd, up Mount Banca and down towards the Queensland College of Wine Tourism has been decimated.

QFES have advised that residents should still be following their bushfire survival plans.

Several homes have been lost but the true extent of the damage is still unknown.

