Afternoon and evening barges to and from Fraser cancelled

Afternoon and evening barge services to and from Fraser Island have been cancelled in response to heavy rainfall and strong winds.

THE last barge from Fraser Island today (March 30) will depart to River Heads at 11.30am.

Fraser Island Barges normally continues to run its barges throughout the day, up to an 8.30pm departure time.

But afternoon and evening services have been cancelled in response to heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Team members of Fraser Island Barges are currently onsite at Kingfisher Bay and Eurong Beach Resorts helping guests change their travel times.

Additional ferry services have been added tomorrow for tomorrow to create extra capacity, with services otherwise continuing as per normal.

Another transportation service to Fraser Island, a water taxi run by Spirit of Hervey Bay, hopes to continue as per usual.

They run a service to Fraser Island Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Spirit of Hervey Bay manager Bobbie Hayter said they were optimistic services would continue as per usual.

"At this stage we haven't cancelled any yet," she said.

"There's hope that it'll clear up just in time for us."