Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Money

Afterpay and Westpac join forces

by Sophie Elsworth
20th Oct 2020 9:34 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Buy now pay later juggernaut Afterpay has joined forces with banking giant Westpac to offer daily transaction accounts.

The move revealed today will enable Afterpay to provide Westpac's 3.3 million customers with everyday banking and savings accounts.

The new deals will begin in the second quarter of 2021.

In Australia, Afterpay has 3.3 million active customers while rival buy now pay later scheme Zip Co has 2.1 million customers.

Westpac's chief executive officer Peter King said the joining of the two companies in offering products would "respond to changing customer needs".

"The platform allows us to combine our banking experience with the innovation of our partners to support new customers experiences," he said.

Westpac CEO Peter King. Picture: Nikki Short
Westpac CEO Peter King. Picture: Nikki Short

While Afterpay's chief executive officer Anthony Eisen said the new partnership would give customers "greater support and insight to help manage their money".

"Afterpay is in a unique position to extend and deepen the relationship with our customers and help them to manage their money more seamlessly through savings and budgeting tools," he said in an issued statement.

"For Afterpay this is clearly just the beginning as we explore this opportunity globally."

Afterpay enables customers to buy items and pay them off later in four equal fortnightly payments.

If the customer fails to meet the strict repayment criteria they are hit with late payment fees.

sophie.elsworth@news.com.au

@sophieelsworth

Originally published as Afterpay and Westpac join forces

More Stories

afterpay banking finance money westpac

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Voters quick out of blocks with record early turnout

        Premium Content Voters quick out of blocks with record early turnout

        Politics More than 100,000 Queenslanders have already cast their vote, in an unprecedented turn out on day one of early voting.

        Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court

        Man lights himself on fire while threatening to burn house

        Premium Content Man lights himself on fire while threatening to burn house

        News "He then poured petrol on himself and began making threats."

        FULL LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court matters today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court matters today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Maryborough Magistrates Court