Age, background no barrier for future barrister

Eileen Clarke at her graduation with Diploma of Justice from TAFE Queensland. Pat Villacorte

WINNING a self-represented court case in 2004 was the motivation Eileen Clarke needed to pursue her long-term dream of becoming a qualified barrister.

The mother-of-five is inching closer towards her goal after scoring an internship at Brisbane law firm Dentons.

The proud Butchulla woman, who is from the Fraser Coast region, is currently in the process of studying a Bachelor of Laws at Deakin University in Melbourne.

"It's not only setting example for my whole family, but also the Butchulla community, women, and those from non-Aboriginal backgrounds," Ms Clarke said.

"The three-day trial inspired me to go back to school.

"It is a challenge, but I have found my calling."

At the internship, which started this week and will continue into February, her role description includes preparing briefs, reviewing documents, helping with research tasks, going to court and undertaking a project for the Indigenous business unit of her degree.

Ms Clarke's ultimate driving force behind taking on the massive task to becoming a legal practitioner is to one day make a change in child protection for the better.

"I'd like to address the issue of Aboriginal representation in child protection," she said.

"I want to see more indigenous people going back to school to get an education."

Though admitting to feeling jittery when she first arrived at Dentons located in the heart of Brisbane, she is excited to grasp the opportunity.

She previously assisted at the Hervey Bay Courthouse, during which she was asked to perform cross-cultural reporting for the office of the Attorney General.

Prior to starting the university degree, she completed a Diploma of Justice at TAFE Queensland.