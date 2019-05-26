Age no barrier to skills at USC

KEEP LEARNING: USC's Uni Skills for You program co-ordinator Liz Davison and participant Carolyn O'Donnell at the University's Fraser Coast campus.

A FREE University of the Sunshine Coast course is offering adults the chance to upgrade their academic skills, get a taste of university life and even start planning for a new career.

USC will run Uni Skills for You at its Fraser Coast campus in Hervey Bay on June 4-5.

The two-day program is designed for adults of all ages who did not finish high school or may have not studied formally for some years.

USC facilitator Veronica Sanmarco said it was ideal for those thinking of taking the first step towards studying at Tafe or university.

"There are no tests, assignments or exams to worry about, just an opportunity to sample higher education and explore the career and higher education options open to them,” Ms Sanmarco said.

"The program aims to demystify university for those who are unsure about what tertiary study involves.

"It offers a supportive group environment to help people build their confidence and capacity for higher learning while developing new skills.”

Facilitated by experienced USC advisers, participants will learn how to recognise and develop their skills gained from work and life experience and turn them into academic reading, writing, speaking and critical thinking skills.

At the end of the course, attendees can arrange to have individual sessions with USC career advisors to help develop study and career plans.

Register at www.usc.edu.au/us4c or email pathways@usc.edu.au.