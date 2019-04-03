Aged care nurse stole drugs from patients

The mother-of-two has been sentenced in court.

The mother-of-two has been sentenced in court.

AN AGED care nurse who worked in the Hervey Bay region was caught stealing medication including oxycodone from patients.

A search warrant of Kearalee Flanders' home on September 27 last year revealed medication prescribed to a deceased person who had been in palliative care, a court has heard.

Flanders was immediately suspended from her nursing role after the criminal allegations surfaced.

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday to stealing as a clerk, as well as nine other charges including drug driving.

Small amounts of oxycodone and temazepam, linked to patients at the nursing home, were among the drugs seized at her house.

MDMA and a water pipe were also found.

Defence lawyer Hamish Isles said in court that his client, who otherwise had no criminal history, found herself on the wrong side of the law after starting a relationship with a man who abused illicit drugs.

"The lengthy court process has taught her a valuable lesson," Mr Isles said.

Flanders was also busted driving with the drug ice in her system on two separate occasions last year.

Another search warrant was executed on her house this year, which uncovered a small amount of the drug ice and a water pipe.

The mother-of-two was sentenced to 18-months of probation.

She was also disqualified from driving for four months.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge chose not to record a conviction.