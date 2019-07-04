AGED CARE: Residents volunteer to make other lives easier

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour was on hand to pass out awards and join the festivities.

Contributed

THE residents at Hervey Bay's Blue Care Masters Lodge have put up their hands to make the aged care home a better place for everybody.

Blue Care general manager Jane Jackson said six residents had been volunteering to help others at Masters Lodge.

"It's a win-win; our residents gain a strong sense of ownership, confidence and pride in their work, and their contribution helps make residents and visitors feel welcome and engaged at Masters Lodge," Ms Jackson said.

Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor George Seymour recently visited Masters Lodge to present the volunteer residents with certificates of recognition.

"Our volunteer residents contribute so much to the culture and social fabric of Masters Lodge, and they were thrilled to have their efforts recognised by the mayor," Ms Jackson said.

Ms Jackson said the residents' volunteer roles played to their strengths and interests.

"Norm, Elsie and Therese are our centre buddies - they welcome new residents over a cuppa, introduce them to other people, tell them all about our activities and generally help them feel at home," she said.

"Vi is our events assistant.

"Ruth has always been well-known and respected in the local community, and continues that path as our resident community leader. As a proud Aboriginal woman, Ruth shares her culture and history everywhere she goes.

"John is our Masters Lodge green thumb. He spent much of his time in the garden prior to living here, and now tends to our garden every day."

Residents celebrated the occasion and the mayor's visit with a Mad Hatters Party.