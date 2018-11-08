Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Aged care worker fired after stealing

Annie Perets
by
8th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN AGED care worker has been fired from her job at a Point Vernon facility after she was caught stealing.   

Disgraced employee Dianna May Hobson took a credit card from the centre and used it to make $237.57 worth of purchases around Hervey Bay.  

The unlawful shopping spree ended with the 55-year-old's arrest after the suspicious transactions were noticed in August.  

Hobson pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week to stealing and fraud.   

The court heard Hobson had been caught in the act on CCTV.   

Hobson had worked at the facility, where she committed the offence, for seven years, but the court heard she would find it difficult to gain employment in the aged care field ever again.   

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge told Hobson it was sad that her life would crumble over a couple hundred dollars.  

The grandmother was fined $750.  

A conviction was recorded.  

It was not heard in court the nature of her transactions, nor who exactly the credit card belonged to.  

In January, Hobson fronted court for a similar offence but was given the benefit of the doubt with no conviction recorded.   

fccourt fccrime fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bay hospital's technology earns world-class standard

    premium_icon Bay hospital's technology earns world-class standard

    News Paitents at Hervey Bay's St Stephen's Hospital can recuperate a little easier knowing they are being cared for with the latest in world-class technology

    • 8th Nov 2018 12:49 AM
    Town is upwardly mobile

    Town is upwardly mobile

    News Maaroom takes big leap forward with Telstra tower

    • 8th Nov 2018 12:20 AM
    Former Olympic hopeful in court over cross-dressing break-in

    premium_icon Former Olympic hopeful in court over cross-dressing break-in

    Crime 'It takes hold of him in a bad way'

    • 8th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
    State’s first cannabis oil ready to roll

    premium_icon State’s first cannabis oil ready to roll

    Health The first plants are now being grown

    Local Partners