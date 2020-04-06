Menu
With no open houses and many out of work, it’s a hard time to make a sale.
Agent fees need addressing

BRENDAN BOWERS
brendan.bowers@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
4th Apr 2020 12:24 PM
THE REAL estate industry is one of the many industries finding it tough going during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday Queensland Opposition leader Deb Frecklington called on the Palaszczuk Labor Government to waive all licence and registration renewal fees for real estate agents and businesses for six months after a crash in property sales.

Open homes and auctions are forbidden under coronavirus social-distancing requirements and real estate agents have seen their earnings collapse.

Despite the sector-wide slump, real estate agents are still being made to apply for either one- or three-year lic­ence renewals, costing $740.30 and $2054.70 res­pectively.

Registration renewal fees are an additional $171.60 (one year) or $416.90 (three years). Business licences range from $419.70 (one year) to $1092.70 (three years).

LNP leader Deb Frecklington claimed the case for suspending the fees for agents was overwhelming.

“Most agents have no idea when their next sale will be and many operators are facing total ruin,” Ms Frecklington said.

“It is outrageous that professionals who cannot work because of coronavirus are still being hammered with State Government fees.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders believes that the real estate is one of many industry that the government needs to look closely at.

“It is a fluid situation and we are currently reviewing a raft of issues that have been raised due to the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

“We need for real estate agencies and other local businesses to keep going.”.

