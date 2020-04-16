Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘Aggressive’ group target cops amid COVID-19 restrictions

by NT NEWS
16th Apr 2020 8:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICE car was damaged by a large group of aggressive, drunk people at Hidden Valley Town Camp in Alice Springs overnight.

Officers attended the camp about 12.30am and were threatened by members of the group who threw rocks at the police vehicle causing damage.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident to identify offenders.

coronaviruspromo

 

Commander Bradley Currie labelled the incident "really disappointing" because those involved were some of the most vulnerable during this COVID-19 crisis.

"Police officers are there to keep people safe, and have been working tirelessly with other agencies to protect vulnerable people in our community as part of the COVID-19 response," he said.

"It is unacceptable that groups continue to defy physical distancing directions and take up valuable police resources by consuming liquor in restricted areas, causing disturbances, threatening police and damaging property.

"It is concerning that people are continuing to ignore guidelines, and if this ignorance continues the risk will continue to rise as we navigate our way through the prevention and response to COVID-19.

"We need leadership within our community so we can work together to stop this behaviour."

Originally published as 'Aggressive' group target cops amid COVID-19 restrictions

coronavirus crime social distancing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘All we’ll find is 300 corpses’

        premium_icon ‘All we’ll find is 300 corpses’

        News Desperate plea to save sanctuary’s starving animals

        Divine dunny ideas flow from new committee

        premium_icon Divine dunny ideas flow from new committee

        News ‘Unveiling the finest public loos in Australia would help jump-start a new wave of...

        Bay virus rebels fined for park drinking, beach trips

        premium_icon Bay virus rebels fined for park drinking, beach trips

        News Top cop reminds people to stay at home and stay safe

        Ambos fast-tracked onto the virus frontline

        premium_icon Ambos fast-tracked onto the virus frontline

        News ‘Queenslanders can be reassured government is continuing to boost resources to...