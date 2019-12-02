Agreement reached in native title claim

CLUBS that use the Fraser Coast Shooting Complex will be able to partake in their sport for at least another year after an agreement was reached last week.

Fraser Coast Regional Council director of development and community Gerard Carlyon issued the following statement on Friday.

“As a result of negotiations between the State Government and the Native Title claimants, the Fraser Coast Shooters Complex will be able to continue operations for another 12 months.

“The extra time will give the State Government, claimants, complex users and council a chance to seek a permanent solution.”

The land claim covers two areas of land which are leased to the club which are used as buffer zones.

Last Friday, the Chronicle reported the shooting clubs were advised that they would have to cease operations or at least shooting from December 13.

A determination was to be set down for that date.

It is unknown if that determination is to continue in light of recent negotiations.

The land in question is owned by the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy and leased to the Fraser Coast Council.

State member for Maryborough, Bruce Saunders, said “It is a great result for all involved and allows the sporting groups to continue with their sport.

“We could not sit back and stop these clubs from operating.”

The Chronicle had been unable to obtain comment from Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation at the time of going to print.