Subscribe
Agro to make 30th birthday comeback

by Shiloh Payne
26th Nov 2019 4:02 AM
MISCHIEVOUS puppet Agro will be up to his old tricks, ­fronting a special edition live show to celebrate his 30th birthday in Brisbane.

Nineties nostalgia will be rife as Agro Up Late with Jamie Dunn kicks off in March to honour the beloved character at the Brisbane Comedy Festival.

Jamie Dunn with Agro at the Powerhouse. Picture: Annette Dew
Audiences will come face-to-face with the puppet in an adults-only journey back in time. The pair will be joined on stage by former Big Brother star Ben Zabel as the new Anne-Marie in a Q&A-style cartoon ­connection.

Mr Zabel described the invitation as an opportunity "no '90s' kid could refuse".

"To get asked to come and play with Agro, someone you idolise, how could I say no to an offer like that?" Mr Zabel said.

"I think in this role, all you have to do is be insulted and take it well. Jamie Dunn is that sharp and funny, he is a classic insult comedian."

Agro creator Dunn puts his enduring love for the puppet down to the character's bold ­personality.

"I think people love Agro's irreverence, his cheekiness - they were simpler times and we had a lot of fun," Mr Dunn said.

The puppet's popularity won Mr Dunn seven consecutive Logie awards, which bettered any existing streak in 1997.

Agro Up Late with Jamie Dunn runs from March 17-22 at the Brisbane Powerhouse.

