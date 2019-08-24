Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

AIC rugby league schedule for this weekend

by Kyle Pollard
24th Aug 2019 7:45 AM

 

After a week off the AIC rugby league competition returns today with Iona College hosting at their Wynnum campus.

And we will again be livestreaming the action from three games starting from midday.

Check out the full schedule below and click the media player above to see some of the highlights from the last match we covered, between Marist Ashgrove and St Lauries.

AIC RUGBY LEAGUE ROUND 4 GAMES

*Iona College v St Patrick's College Shorncliffe

*St Laurence's College v Padua College

*St Edmund's College v Marist College Ashgrove

Bye: Villanova College

FULL SCHEDULE

8.30am: Year 5

9.30am: Year 6

10.30am: Year 7

11.30am: Year 8

12.30am: Year 9 (Livestream: Iona College v St Pat's)

1.30pm: Year 10 (Livestream: Iona College v St Pat's)

2.40pm: Open (Livestream: Iona College v St Pat's)

More Stories

aic livestream rugby league schedule

Top Stories

    Is the Maryborough jail making crime worse?

    premium_icon Is the Maryborough jail making crime worse?

    Crime The Chronicle spoke to several residents about crime rates and their concerns surrounding the Maryborough Correctional Centre and its inmates

    Tough penalties for man who brought dog to Fraser Island

    premium_icon Tough penalties for man who brought dog to Fraser Island

    News She said education alone was not getting through to people.

    Prison a major employer in Maryborough, says MP

    premium_icon Prison a major employer in Maryborough, says MP

    News The jail supports jobs and dollars in the local economy

    'We have the power': MP says M'boro can support industry

    premium_icon 'We have the power': MP says M'boro can support industry

    News Maryborough's MP says there will be enough power for the factory